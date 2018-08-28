Flyover inaugurated by G Parameshwara, without flexes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday inaugurated the flyover at Manjunathnagar in Rajajinagar. What was different is that there was not even a single flex or banner on the flyover.

The 270.63 metre long flyover connecting Shivanagar and Modi hospital road is expected to reduce traffic congestion. The project was completed by BBMP under Nagarottana grants. This is part of the signal-free two-way corridor.

A senior BBMP official on condition of anonymity told The New Indian Express that this is a one of a kind event where there have been no flexes or banners on an infrastructure project like a flyover. “Otherwise, right from councillor to MLAs, MLCs and ministers, everybody would have put up flexes and banners on such a structure much before the event. Most of these flexes have no permission. Even BBMP officials are forced to oblige as they are under pressure from leaders to allow flexes.The High Court has now made our job easier,’’ he said.

Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar said this is the first event after the High Court passed the direction to BBMP regarding flex and banners. “It looks like the BBMP authorities have take the lesson seriously. This should not stop. This event should set a good example for other events that will be organised,” he said.