German firms offer assistance for e-buses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:German firms have expressed their keen interest to partner with the state government in introducing electric buses for public transport in Bengaluru city. A delegation comprising representatives of German firms made the offer to Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara here on Monday.

The delegation led by James Alexander expressed its readiness to provide technical and other assistance to the tune of one million dollars to introduce electric buses.Though the cost of electric buses is much higher than the diesel buses, it was agreed that they were ideal to reduce air pollution in the city. The German delegation expressed its readiness to provide technical and financial assistance for the purpose.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Parameshwara said, "We will sign a memorandum of understanding after discussing the issue with Transport minister DC Thammanna."