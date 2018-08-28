Kabuliwala play brings out beauty of father-daughter relationship 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the same format of the Solus Show, where aspiring actors are given a platform to perform, in its third chapter, Lebeda Productions presents Rabindranath Tagore’s Kabuliwala.

The story explores the father-daughter relationship and how a father how has been kept away from his child for eight years longs to relive the early days of his daughter’s childhood that he missed out on.

Director Devanand Mahakud, says it is the portrayal of friendship in Kabuliwala that moved him to take up the script. “The deep friendship that has been shown in this story, is one that is rarely seen today,” he says.

Devanand further goes on to say that the story of Kabuliwala is one where the protagonist – Kabuliwala – is not the conventional hero figure. Despite being a character from our everyday lives, we fail to notice the emotions that this character experiences. They are raw and strike a chord with us, contemporary viewers. It is also a commentary on the deep bond of friendship that is shared between two strangers, on the aching loss of a friendship, a relationship and on hopes of reliving the past,” he says.

Venkat Srinivasan, who plays the role of the Kabuliwala, says that when he watched the film by the same name earlier, he found an emotional connect with the film. But today, in the present socio-political scenario, he finds a social connect with the story.Aanchal Tanmaya, a first-year MBA student, who played the role of Mini, says, “My role is completely contrary to the kind of person I am. Unlike me, my role is that of a shy and quiet girl.”