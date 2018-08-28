Man dupes aspiring Kannada actor of over eight lakhs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 22-year-old budding actress on Sunday filed a case against a man who claimed that he is a co-producer of Manjina Hani, a Kannada film, and conned her into giving him Rs 8 lakh after promising that he will give her a chance to act in the film.

Nagesh and his friend Veena also asked the complainant Chetana M L to perform black magic to become successful. She did not and complained to the police. Girinagar police are yet to arrest the accused. Manjina Hani shooting did not take place in the last six years for various reasons. Kannada actor Ravichandran is playing the lead role in the film, which is also produced by him.

In her complaint, Chetana, alleged that Nagesh, who met her in 2015, offered her a role of the protagonist’s sister in the movie.She further said Nagesh offered to ward off evil by sacrificing a toddler and asked her to contact her associate Gauri, who could help her. Then Nagesh gave a contact number and bank account number of Veena to transfer Rs 50,000 to conduct a puja through a social networking site.

Chetana believed it and transferred the money online. On August 1, Nagesh came to her house and took `8 lakh cash as he said he wanted to begin the shooting of the movie shortly. She sold her gold valuables and gave the money to Nagesh.

After waiting for a few days, Chetana tried to communicate with Nagesh, but his mobile phone remained switched off, which was when she realised that she was conned by Nagesh and Veena.A police officer said, “We suspect that Nagesh had a chat with Chetana in WhatsApp in the name of Gauri. However, Chetana did not have oral communication with her. A special team has been formed.”

Don’t know Nagesh: ravichandran

Kannada actor Ravichandran, who is playing the lead role in the film, said, “I do not know who is Nagesh. Manjina Hani has no co-producer. The accused named in the complaint misused my name and film to con the woman. I have nothing to do with the case and I don’t even know the complainant.”