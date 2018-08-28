Not musicians versus us, say residents

Hansika Korivi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reacting to City Express’ story on August 27 on the shutting down of iconic performance venue Take 5, residents of Indiranagar say they are alarmed at how they are being dragged into a problem that has nothing to do with them directly, and is a mere issue of following laws. It has been almost 14 years since the Supreme Court implemented laws regarding occupancy certificates (OC) and other pub licences. The residents further affirmed that it was a 2005 police order that is only being enforced now, which is why venues are closing down now.

CN Kumar, Jayanagar RWA, has played an instrumental role in adding OCs to the Supreme Court clauses. He says, “The issue is being confused. Nobody is against musicians or pubs. If a building doesn’t comply with the laws, it cannot function - that’s all.” He adds that top priority should be given to the safety of the people.

Member of I Change Indiranagar, Raj Kumar Pillai, asserts that live music establishments must strictly adhere to Supreme Court and police orders. Another member of the same group, Jawaad Ayaz, says that the residents of Indiranagar have nothing to do with this and that this is a law that all live music establishments across Bengaluru must conform to. “This is a pan-Bengaluru law.

Across the city, pubs that do not possess OCs and other licences simply cannot function — it’s not only in Indiranagar,” he says. According to Sneha Nandihal, another member, this is all a coincidence. She says, “This not ‘musicians vs residents’. Our protest has coincided with the final judgement.” She says that the residents have been protesting for more than a decade, and that is only now falling in place.

What is an Occupancy Certificate?

An Occupancy Certificate (OC) certifies that a building is fit for occupancy or purpose. The

establishment, thus, must have its own firehouse, parking space and other essential amenities.