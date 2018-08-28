Home Cities Bengaluru

Over eighty-five per cent alcoholics in India do not get treatment

Multiple factors ranging from lack of awareness, to affordability of care, which varied between rural and urban areas, influenced this wide treatment gap.

By Suraksha P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite several efforts in enhancing mental health care delivery across the country, the National Mental Health Survey 2016 has revealed that a huge treatment gap still exists for all types of mental health problems, but the highest treatment gap is for alcohol use disorders — 86.3 per cent. Most of those identified had not sought care or were not able to access appropriate care.

Multiple factors ranging from lack of awareness, to affordability of care, which varied between rural and urban areas, influenced this wide treatment gap. Now, 85% of patients who visit the Centre for Addiction Medicine (CAM) in NIMHANS are those with problem of alcoholism.

CAM currently has 2,500 admissions. Dr Prathima Murthy, Head of CAM, said, “We have 20,000 people walking in annually. 85% of them come for alcohol withdrawal. It has always been our concern that the so-called benefits of alcohol have been over-exaggerated and the risks outweigh the benefits. People have been looking at some cardiovascular benefits, ignoring other risks. The younger the onset of alcohol intake, the more problems it causes. We have people landing up with delirium too.”

The treatment of alcohol withdrawal takes a week to 10 days. With moderate to severe alcohol intake, medication to deal with withdrawal is given, the individual is assessed for nutritional problems, their liver and cardiac functioning is checked, and they’re checked for diabetes. Treatment to prevent relapse is also given that includes counselling and medication.

“Even with lower quantity consumption, people should know that alcohol can cause harm to various organs in the body. It is important that people seek treatment early. One should not wait till severe dependence is seen. We have had people who have been drinking heavily and then stop suddenly on their own but have alcohol withdrawal syndrome,” she said.     

Alcohol Anonymous, set up in 2010 in Bengaluru, holds at least 100 meetings every day in the city,
A member of Alcohol Anonymous (AA), who has been organising meetings since 2012 for those seeking help to stop drinking, said, “Even occasional drinking can’t be ruled out as not being problematic. We have had people with liver cirrhosis, suicidal tendencies, heart disease, self-inflicted injuries, et al. One with a  desire to withdraw can attend any number of meetings free of cost.”

