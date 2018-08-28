Home Cities Bengaluru

Supreme Court order on government staffers only on paper

All the other state governments implemented this order, but Karnataka has kept the file in cold storage.

Supreme Court (Photo| File/PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The file regarding the implementation of a Supreme Court order mandating all state governments to complete any inquiry against government employees within nine months of the complaint being filed is still pending before the government since 2014.

Considering injustice caused to government employees in their promotions and services,  associations of government employees have requested the Chief  Secretary to implement the order.  On its judgment in the case of ‘State of Punjab and others v/s Chamanlal Goyal’ in the year  1995, the Supreme Court clearly said, “The inquires related to government employees of any rank should be completed within nine months and in case of inquiry continuing for a year or more, the promotions of that employee should not be put on sealed cover, and if it drags for three or more years, then the same should be closed.”

All the other state governments implemented this order, but Karnataka has kept the file in cold storage. “The delay in implementing the order is causing injustice to government  employees facing departmental and Lokayukta inquiries,”  said an official of Public Works Department.“Several cases are pending under inquiry for five years and those employees lose all benefits like promotion,”  said an employee of Water Resources Department.

