Bengaluru’s no city for music

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The music scene in the city has been hit due to the closure of several performance venues post the High Court verdict that demands all pubs and restaurants have a live-music licence, as well as officials asking venues to be soundproofed. Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty was also issued a notice for one of his songs on marijuana recently. Without freedom to play their music, artistes have started moving out of the city in search of better opportunities in other metropolitan cities, such as Mumbai and Delhi. Chandan says he has given his statement to City Crime Branch.

Illustration  Soumyadip Sinha

“The song, which was released in 2015, was for the movie Anthya. Those were the initial days of my career, so when I got an offer, I grabbed it. The song was conceptualised by director Muthu, and went with the film that was about how college students drop out and get into drugs. I thought it could create awareness among people. I never thought that after three years, this video would go viral. I never intended on promoting the drug or offending the sentiments of people,” he says.

Arjun Janya, renowned Kannada music director, says, “We work as a team and create music according to the story. We then look for singers who would suit that song. One cannot blame musicians, but yes, we do make sure that we do not offend or hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

‘Music is being victimised’

Another issue affecting musicians in the city is that of the ban on live music and closing of venues. City Express had reported how iconic performance venue Take 5 in Indiranagar had shut down due to this ban.

Musician Debjit Mukherjee, who lived in the city for five years, shifted base to Mumbai a day ago. “I would do three-four shows a week before the ban on live music, and my income dropped by 50 per cent. There is not much freedom for musicians in the city now, and Mumbai has a lot more to offer, which is why I have shifted,” he says.

Debjit's brother Somnath, who is also a musician, would play at different venues in Indiranagar, JP Nagar and Koramangala. “We used to be booked for shows on the weekends, but now, we hardly have any gigs. The problem is not only in Bengaluru, but other parts of Karnataka as well. We would perform every Saturday in Coorg, but now, those have also been cancelled,” he adds.

Popular KJ/DJ Martin D'Souza says venues that promote music are facing the heat due to several issues including issuance of licences. “The criteria that you need to meet for a licence to play live music is so difficult, and you need to renew it every few years. This has affected businesses, artistes and also music enthusiasts,” he says. He feels music is being victimised. “I believe artistes should be allowed to do their jobs. He's being paid for it. People should not dictate artistes,” he says.

However, musician Raghu Dixit says the problems faced by the residents should be prioritised and be addressed by the authorities. “It’s the prerogative of the venues and bars/pubs to provide parking spaces for their customers or use designated public parking spaces, and sound-proof their establishments. Yes, it is affecting musicians and the music scene, but I think it’s not fair to disturb residents living around these venues,” he adds.

Karthik Mani, a renowned percussionist, believes the issues will be resolved with negotiation and discussion. “Not all genres fall under the category of live music, and officials should understand that,” he says, adding that Bengaluru has always been known for its music. “There have been so many artistes performing here since the 1960s. When I started off, I had several places to perform at, and hence, I could find my way. Likewise, the budding musicians, most of whom would like to take up music professionally, also should be given a chance to perform everywhere. It is a tough time for musicians,” he adds.