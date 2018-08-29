Budding actress cooked up conman story, say police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Girinagar police on Tuesday arrested 28-year-old Nagesh following a complaint by budding actor Chetana M L, who had alleged that she was offered a role in the Kannada film ‘Manjina Hani’ but was conned by him. But the police, who interrogated Nagesh, learnt that it was a case of financial dispute and that the actor had cooked up a story that Nagesh had told her to perform black magic and sacrifice a toddler to become famous in the industry.

Twenty-two-year-old Chetana had filed a case on Sunday against Nagesh stating that he told her that he is a co-producer of ‘Manjina Hani’ and conned her into giving him Rs 8.50 lakh while promising that he will give her a chance to act in the film.

In his statement to the police, Nagesh, who hails from Hoskote, said, “Me and my wife Veena had taken a loan from Chetana a couple of years ago to take a house on lease. I returned Rs 2 lakh to her and then she (Chetana) demanded that I pay the remaining amount immediately. I asked her to give me some time to settle the loan, but she started threatening me that she would file a case”.

As he had switched off his phone, she cooked up a story to sensationalise the issue before the police. Chetana also claimed that Nagesh offered to ward off evil by sacrificing a toddler and asked her to contact his associate Gauri, who could help her.

Then Nagesh gave Chetana a contact number and bank account number of Veena to transfer Rs 50,000 to conduct a puja. According to the police, Chetana had cooked up all these to get him arrested. “We have verified all facts and we will take action against Chetana for misleading the case of financial dispute. Nagesh has been remanded to judicial custody and further investigations are on,” a police officer said.