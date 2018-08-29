Home Cities Bengaluru

Budding actress cooked up conman story, say police

Chetana also claimed that Nagesh offered to ward off evil by sacrificing a toddler and asked her to contact his associate Gauri, who could help her.

Published: 29th August 2018 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Girinagar police on Tuesday arrested 28-year-old Nagesh following a complaint by budding actor Chetana M L, who had alleged that she was offered a role in the Kannada film ‘Manjina Hani’ but was conned by him. But the police, who interrogated Nagesh, learnt that it was a case of financial dispute and that the actor had cooked up a story that Nagesh had told her to perform black magic and sacrifice a toddler to become famous in the industry.   

Twenty-two-year-old Chetana had filed a case on Sunday against Nagesh stating that he told her that he is a co-producer of ‘Manjina Hani’ and conned her into giving him Rs 8.50 lakh while promising that he will give her a chance to act in the film.

In his statement to the police, Nagesh, who hails from Hoskote, said, “Me and my wife Veena had taken a loan from Chetana a couple of years ago to take a house on lease. I returned Rs 2 lakh to her and then she (Chetana) demanded that I pay the remaining amount immediately. I asked her to give me some time to settle the loan, but she started threatening me that she would file a case”.

As he had switched off his phone, she cooked up a story to sensationalise the issue before the police. Chetana also claimed that Nagesh offered to ward off evil by sacrificing a toddler and asked her to contact his associate Gauri, who could help her.

Then Nagesh gave Chetana a contact number and bank account number of Veena to transfer Rs 50,000 to conduct a puja. According to the police, Chetana had cooked up all these to get him arrested. “We have verified all facts and we will take action against Chetana for misleading the case of financial dispute. Nagesh has been remanded to judicial custody and further investigations are on,” a police officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Girinagar Chetana M L Manjina Hani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor