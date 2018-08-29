Home Cities Bengaluru

Gauri Lankesh Murder: Special Investigation Team traces motorcycle used by killers

According to sources, the bike was traced to Nanded in Maharashtra following information given by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Published: 29th August 2018

Late senior journalist Gauri Lankesh (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh has now traced the motorbike used by her killers. According to sources, the bike was traced to Nanded in Maharashtra following information given by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). However, the original owner of the bike is yet to be traced as the bike has allegedly been sold multiple times over the past few months.

The earlier report which was gathered immediately after the first arrest was that the 150 CC Pulsar red and black bike bought from a small second hand bike shop in Pune and was shipped through Shivamogga.
The information about the bike was revealed by one Srikant Pangarkar. He is the former Shiv Sena corporator and one of the suspects in the murder of  Dabholkar.  The diary of Amol Kale, which according to sources, led to arrest of Amit Degwekar and Rajesh Bangera.

Involvement of Amol Kale in all three murders has reportedly been proved by the SIT. However, the ATS and CBI are still looking for Virendrasinh Tawde, who’s the mastermind behind all the killings.
“While Amit Degwekar is alleged to have helped with money, it was Amol Kale who planned the execution. Tawde was the key person behind the killings,” said an officer.

