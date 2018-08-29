Give us our pension: Elderly women

Home Cities Bengaluru

Sixty-five-year-old Aliamma, a ragpicker from Kamakhya slum, has been running from one office to another for the past five years to avail widow pension.

Elderly women stage a protest at Maurya Circle on Tuesday

BENGALURU: Sixty-five-year-old Aliamma, a ragpicker from Kamakhya slum, has been running from one office to another for the past five years to avail widow pension. “I have been denied pension due to incorrect age and name on the Aadhaar card,’’ the frail woman said.

Each elderly member present at a rally and dharna organised at Maurya Circle by the Karnataka State Pension Parishad (KSPP) on Tuesday seemed to share similar experiences of humiliation by officials in government offices.  “We are trying to make ends meet in this age which has lost all its vitality”, said another elderly woman Jyothi.

Hundreds of women, under the banner of KSPP, took out a rally from Freedom Park and later staged a dharna near Maurya Circle urging the government to increase their pension and initiate action against revenue officials who had not organised pension adalats or not created any awareness about social welfare schemes. Prabhanand Hegde of the Centre for Advocacy and Research (CFAR) highlighted the prominent of their nine demands and urged the government to increase pension up to  `8,000 or 50 per cent of minimum wages guaranteed under the law.

The pension should be revised periodically and disbursed to all needy persons before seventh of every month according to orders of Supreme Court, he added.

Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy promised to facilitate a meeting of elderly persons with Revenue Minister R V Deshpande and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. She recollected raising the issue of increasing pension in the assembly.

The elderly women will also travel to New Delhi to participate in a meeting on September 30 to demand pension for all needy persons.

