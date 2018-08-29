Home Cities Bengaluru

Man gouges father’s eyes with keys over property issue, arrested

A property dispute that triggered a fracas in a family, led to the father losing his eyesight in both eyes as a his 35-year-old son attacked him with a car key.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A property dispute that triggered a fracas in a family, led to the father losing his eyesight in both eyes as a his 35-year-old son attacked him with a car key. The incident took place in Shakambarinagar in JP Nagar on Tuesday morning and the accused Abhishek Chetan was immediately arrested.  

The victim, S S Parameshwar,(65), a retired government officer, is recovering in a private hospital. The doctor, who is treating him in the ICU, said that it is not possible to restore his vision due to the damage. Parameshwar’s wife Vasantha Kumari had died a month ago.

Police said that Paramesh owns a residential building and lives on the first floor. Chetan, who is unmarried, lives on the ground floor.

He was working in an automobile showroom as a sales executive and had recently quit the job. Chethan picked a quarrel with his elder brother over property issue when he had come to complete the last rites of his mother and was sent out by the relatives.

On Tuesday, around 10.30am, Parameshwar was at home and Chethan entered the house and started arguing that all the property in his father’s name should be transferred to his name but Parameshwar opposed his claim. In a fit of rage, he attacked him. Parameshwar went inside a room and tried to lock himself. Chetan followed him and took the car key to gouge his father’s eyes.

As he screamed, Parameshwar’s five-year-old grandson came out and alerted the neighbours. Then, police rushed to the spot and after learning about the incident, Chetan was arrested. Parameshwar is being treated at a private hospital and he is not in a condition to give a statement. Thus, Parameshwar’s daughter complained to the police and further investigations are on.

Called sister, said father attacked himself
Chetan, after attacking his father, called his sister to inform that Parameshwar himself gouged his eyes after quarrelling. Parameshwar had decided to sell his property after his wife’s death and Chetan, who came to know this, had approached the court and issued a notice to his father. Angry over this, Parameshwar had asked Chetan to stay away from his house. To take revenge against his father, he gouged his father’s eyes.

