MTR gets notice after ‘bug in pickle’ complaint

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sent an improvement notice to MTR Foods following inspection of their factory premises. An improvement notice is sent when the food safety regulator finds non-compliance of the Food Safety Act’s provisions.

The New Indian Express on July 28 had reported that a Bengaluru consumer had found a bug in an MTR pickle product.

A letter sent to complainant Raj Sakhumalla on Monday by the Regulatory Compliance Division of FSSAI, New Delhi, read, “Officials from Regional Office, Chennai, have inspected both the units Indira Foods Pvt Ltd and MTR Foods Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru, for verification compliance as per Schedule 4 of FSS (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations. After inspecting of the said premises both the firms were served with improvement notice to comply with the provisions of FSS Act, 2006.”

Sakhumalla said, “According to FSSAI, serving an improvement notice to a Food Business Operator is big. However, I still do not understand how any of this is going to help a consumer like me or prevent MTR from repeating the same mistake. As you already are aware, MTR has done the same mistakes several times in the past and got away with it.”