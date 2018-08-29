Poll malpractice: HC orders notice to Congress MLA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to RR Nagar Congress MLA Munirathna and others, in response to an election petition filed by Muniraju Gowda PM of BJP, who was defeated in the recently-held assembly elections.

Muniraju Gowda — who got 82,572 votes in the election — has prayed the court to set aside the election of Munirathna from RR Nagar Constituency and declare him as duly elected.

Hearing the election petition, Justice Ravi Malimath ordered notice to other candidates of RR Nagar constituency such as G H Ramachandra of JD(S), actor-director Huccha Venkat, who contested as independent candidate, and others.

Advocate Shivaprakash, counsel of Muniraju Gowda, stated in the petition that Kamakshipalya police had seized 96 bags ragi, 96 bags wheat, 25 bags toor dal, 50 bags sugar, and 7,818 sarees worth Rs 17.32 lakh.

This apart, the MCC squad seized gifts and sarees, after registering another complaint against Munirathna. One more complaint was registered against Munirathna in Sadashivanagar police station and police have seized 5,018 t-shirts with Munirathna’s picture printed on it, and 23,393 shorts worth Rs 90 lakh.

Forum seeks free BMTC travel for blind

Bengaluru: The National Federation of the Blind (NFB) has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to allow persons suffering complete blindness to travel in all buses, including Volvo (Vajra), with free bus passes. A division bench headed by the Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari adjourned the hearing of Public Interest Litigation filed by the federation to September 19.