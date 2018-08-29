Rural residents can get Aadhaar details rectified at gram panchayats

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rural Department and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) will soon launch a new system where Aadhaar cardholders can get their details rectified at their respective Gram Panchayats, for a nominal fee.

Since Aadhaar card is must for most of the services, the details mentioned in it should be correct and accurate. There has been complaints of spelling mistake of the cardholder, spouse name, change in address or change in name (after marriage), and some other errors, which need to be rectified.

In Karnataka, there are 6,024 Gram Panchayats. Now, as per the direction of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the state government has fixed a nominal fee to rectify Aadhaar details which will be collected through Gram Panchayats. Speaking to The New Indian Express, RDPR Director (Panchayat Raj) M K Kempegowda said they have Bapuji Seva Kendra at every Gram Panchayat, which is a citizen service centre. These centres will also act as Aadhaar Updation Centres. The data operators who work with RDPR, are being given training in a certified course to rectify and update the details.

Change in address or other details will cost `30 (`25 plus GST `5) at the updation centre. The fee has to be displayed on notice boards of all Gram Panchayat offices, Kempegowda directed. “Some might have changed their name after their wedding, some also change their address. So, in such cases, those who are residing in villages can approach a nearby Gram Panchayat. There will be prescribed forms and they should be submitted along with Aadhaar number and relevant documents,’’ he said.

However, this service is not for new Aadhaar card applications. “More than 96% of Karnataka’s population has an Aadhaar card now. We are not focusing on Aadhaar centres to issue fresh ones as it needs more investment for the equipment to record finger prints and iris. It also needs some scrutiny. So, we are only rectifying the data in printed format,’’ he added. It will be launched in the first week of September and it will be a permanent one.