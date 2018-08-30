Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore University mulls shutting down PG courses with poor demand

The seats are available at Jnana Bharathi campus, Ramanagara PG centre and also at affiliated colleges.

Published: 30th August 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore University. (Photo | EPS)

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore University has decided to conduct a second round of seat allotment as some of the post-graduate courses have found very few takers. Candidates can attend the counselling with their earlier registration on September 4 at the respective departments. The seats are available at Jnana Bharathi campus, Ramanagara PG centre and also at affiliated colleges.

Data on vacant seats reveals that several courses are in very poor demand. Some departments which were started when the university was instituted have very poor student strength. Take for example the Sanskrit department, which has intake of 54 students. Only three students have taken admission for the 2018-19 academic year. Some other departments have seen single-digit admissions while some managed to fill 50% of the sanctioned intake. Even the departments like English, Kannada, Sociology, Women Studies and Biotechnology have struggled to fill 50% of the seats.

There are over 51 post-graduate departments at Bangalore University. University officials feel that it is a waste of manpower and infrastructure. “But we cannot close down departments unless it is approved by the government. We are only a recommending body and the government has to take the decision,” said a senior official of BU.

In view of the poor admissions in some departments, the university has decided to review them and bring in a policy to close down departments with less than 5 students. “We are waiting for the second round counselling to be completed. If the status remains the same, we will be forced to take a policy decision and send it to government,” explained the official.

