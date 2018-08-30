Cottonian Shield: Police step in to resolve Cottons-Joseph’s school row

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following CE's report on the scuffle that took place between Class 9 and 10 students of Bishop Cotton Boys' School (BCBS) and St Joseph's Boys' High School (SJBHS), in which three teachers were allegedly injured, the Cubbon Park Police Station called for a meeting between the two schools on Wednesday.

Police personnel also visited Cottons on Wednesday and collected CCTV footage from the school. "There was a coordination meeting between the management of the two schools. We asked them to keep their respective students within their limits," says B Reddy, inspector, Cubbon Park Police Station.

Fight broke out on August 24 between

Asked if there was any evidence as to who was involved, Reddy says,"We have not got any footage so far. We still need time to check and go through it."

In a letter issued by BCBS on August 25, a day after the Cottonian Shield, Fr Prasanna Kumar Samuel, acting-principal of the school, highlighted that during the match, one student of SHBHS, named Yasir, was hit with a stone. However, the boy himself was not aware who threw it. He was attended to by school prefects and nurses, and all medical assistance was provided," the letter says.

Fr Samuel says, "As of now, we do not have any evidence of the involvement of our boys. Even our teachers who were present when the incident took place, informed me that no one was involved. If footage shows the involvement of any of our boys, strict action will be taken. The students concerned may even be expelled."

Fr Clifford Sequeira, principal, SJBHS, told CE, "We had insisted on getting the CCTV footage. We are also awaiting this footage and will decide on a course of action if our boys were involved in the incident."