Home Cities Bengaluru

Cottonian Shield: Police step in to resolve Cottons-Joseph’s school row

Fr Prasanna Kumar Samuel, acting-principal of the school, highlighted that during the match, one student of SHBHS, named Yasir, was hit with a stone.

Published: 30th August 2018 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

St Joseph's Boys' High School and (right) Bishop Cotton Boys' High School

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following CE's report on the scuffle that took place between Class 9 and 10 students of Bishop Cotton Boys' School (BCBS) and St Joseph's Boys' High School (SJBHS), in which three teachers were allegedly injured, the Cubbon Park Police Station called for a meeting between the two schools on Wednesday.   

Police personnel also visited Cottons on Wednesday and collected CCTV footage from the school. "There was a coordination meeting between the management of the two schools. We asked them to keep their respective students within their limits," says B Reddy, inspector, Cubbon Park Police Station.

Fight broke out on August 24 between

Asked if there was any evidence as to who was involved, Reddy says,"We have not got any footage so far. We still need time to check and go through it."

In a letter issued by BCBS on August 25, a day after the Cottonian Shield, Fr Prasanna Kumar Samuel, acting-principal of the school, highlighted that during the match, one student of SHBHS, named Yasir, was hit with a stone. However, the boy himself was not aware who threw it. He was attended to by school prefects and nurses, and all medical assistance was provided," the letter says.

Fr Samuel says, "As of now, we do not have any evidence of the involvement of our boys. Even our teachers who were present when the incident took place, informed me that no one was involved. If footage shows the involvement of any of our boys, strict action will be taken. The students concerned may even be expelled."

Fr Clifford Sequeira, principal, SJBHS, told CE, "We had insisted on getting the CCTV footage. We are also awaiting this footage and will decide on a course of action if our boys were involved in the incident."

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
St Joseph's Boys' High School Bishop Cotton Boys' School Cubbon Park Police Station Cottonian Shield

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals