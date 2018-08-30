Despite big push, FASTags yet to gain popularity

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To reduce congestion of vehicles as well as waiting time for those travelling on highways, the electronic mode of payment of toll charges was introduced nearly a year ago at all the 34 toll plazas in the State. Despite steps by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to incentivise this mode as well as publicise it, these FASTags are just not gaining popularity.

Speaking to Express, NHAI Regional Officer R K Suryawanshi said, “Nearly 25 percent of vehicle users in the State have adopted FASTags. A separate access for those using it was launched at all plazas on September 1, 2017. Later, we also introduced a Hybrid Electronic Toll Collection system at many booths, whereby both cash and e-payment modes are accepted.” The concept is taking time to gain acceptance, he added.

NHAI had set itself a modest target of ensuring 40% of Highway users in the State use FASTags by the end of the ongoing financial year. Even that looks like a tall order as of now.

Apart from distributing pamphlets at all highways, marshals and special security forces were recruited to popularise it.

The electronic mode helps one save time, Suryawanshi said. “In case of payment made using the FASTag, the boom barrier opens and closes automatically within 10 to 20 seconds and the payment too gets deducted automatically. In comparison, the manual payment mode takes at least 1.5 to 2 minutes,” he said.

PayTM has even offered a 5% discount if payment is done through it, he added. ICICI, Axis Bank, State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank have partnered with NHAI to offer the service.

Out of 34 toll plazas, ten booths come under Bengaluru jurisdiction. “The response is good at Atibele and Electronic City where there is a large IT force but in the remaining booths, the users are around 15%,” said an official.

Most taxi drivers, particularly along the airport route, want the customer to pay the toll charges directly. “Hence, they refuse to adopt the electronic payment mode,” the Director said.

Automatic deduction

FASTag, which uses Radio Frequency Identification Technology, needs to be affixed on a vehicle’s windscreen. It ensures automatic deduction of charges from a prepaid account. The cost of the tag is `500 with `200 going towards the cost of FASTag. A minimum of `100 needs to

be maintained in it.