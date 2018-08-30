Food at your doorstep ‘uber’ fast

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 100 restaurants have tied up with Uber Eats, which provides app-based food delivery. Establishments such as Onesta, Empire, Jewel Rock, Tina’s Cafe, Hanumanthu and more will be delivered to key neighbourhoods such as Chamarajpura, Vijayanagar, Gokulam, Jayalakshmipuram and Bannimantap.

Vartika Bansal, general manager of Uber Eats Kerala and Karnataka, says, “ As an early player in the city, we aim to provide consumers the ease of ordering their favourite food anytime and anywhere across the city.”

“Over the next few weeks, we will work towards getting more restaurant partners on the Uber Eats platform, so that consumers can choose to order from a wide selection of restaurants,” Vartika adds.

The consumers can order meals by downloading the Uber Eats app. Mysuru marks the 11th city as a part of Uber Eats expansion in South India. It already has a foothold in 10 southern cities including Chennai, Bengaluru, Vizag, Hyderabad, Kochi, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Madurai, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.

The app-based cab company, Uber, first forayed into the food business in India back in May 2017. Mysuru is the 24th city in the country to avail the delivery service.

The company has their own network of delivery partners which helps local restaurants reach new consumers and deliver their food fast, efficiently and reliably. This even helps restaurants to expand their service to a whole new network of consumers.

B Kishore Rai, co-founder of Polar Bear, says,“We are happy to associate with them as our delivery partner. The global experience of the company is going to be useful in taking our business to the next level, through app-based food delivery.”

Siddharth Arora, COO of Onesta says,“We use organic cheese and sauces prepared from scratch. Even the dough is made daily in an effort to serve pizzas fresh. By partnering with Uber Eats we can deliver pizzas while it is still hot, at the convenience of our customer’s home.” They charge a delivery fee of `10 in Mysuru.

How to order food on the app

Download Uber Eats app

Pick a delivery location

Find the desired meal by browsing local restaurants or search by cuisine type.

Place your order. Choose to pay online or cash on delivery.

Track the progress of your delivery. Get updates as your order is prepared