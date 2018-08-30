G Parameshwara: Electric buses to replace diesel-run ones

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Electric buses will replace buses run on diesel in the city in a phased manner for the next five years, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said on Wednesday.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the eighth edition of three-day BusWorld India exhibition being organised at International exhibition centre near Peenya.

The traffic congestion has become a major problem. Majority of these vehicles run on diesel and are major contributors to environmental pollution. Thus, introduction of electric buses will be a viable solution to reduce pollution and carbon footprint, he said