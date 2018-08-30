Musical evening to raise funds for Kodagu

Hansika Korivi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: City-based band, Level Rode is all set for their fund-raiser concert. The band will be contributing the proceeds of this concert to flood relief efforts in Kodagu. They feel that this is a fun way for people attending the concert to be inspired into taking an active role in efforts to rebuild Kodagu. They have been highly affected by the south-west monsoons since June this year, causing massive floods and landslides in the area.

Vocalist of the band, Timothy Franklyn believes that music is the most beautiful way for a society to raise awareness about social issues, by engaging with young individuals. He says, “The songs for our performance have been carefully chosen; along with having fun, we hope that the audience goes home with a changed mind.” He further asserts that music is a powerful tool to manipulate thoughts and bring about a change in people’s minds and hence, the society at large.

The band will be playing an upbeat set, including their version of music by the Killers, Coldplay, John Mayer, The Police, and Snow Patrol, aiming to have a successful ‘fun plus fund raiser’ event.

Engaging in playing contemporary music for a cause, they profess that this is their way of selflessly giving back to the society.

The seven-member band was formed in 2017 and consists of Timothy Franklyn, Benjamin Ebenezer, Heinzsten Peter, Kevin Vineeth, Roshan Jaykumar, Joslin Julius and Steve Rajan. They will be performing at BlueFROG, Church Street, on August 30. Tickets for their show are available on bookmyshow.com