Nigerian among two held for drug peddling

The accused were residing in a rented house in Avalahalli near KR Puram.

Published: 30th August 2018 03:09 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kadugodi police on Wednesday arrested two men, including a Nigerian, on charges of drug peddling. They had hidden 12 kg of ganja in fruit boxes.

The arrested are Nidish T (29), a native of Kerala and his friend Chinedu Onwurah (27), a Nigerian. The accused were residing in a rented house in Avalahalli near KR Puram.

Police said, “Based on a tip-off, a special team raided their house and found ganja hidden in a box of fruits. Onwurah had come to the city on tourist Visa a year ago and Nidish was working in a hotel. Duo became friends while selling drugs to students studying in nearby colleges. They then started importing ganja from Andhra Pradesh. Duo used to pack ganja in fruit boxes and supply it to agents. We are now looking for the agents who used to receive these boxes. We are examining CCTV footage to identify them.”

On February 15, 2018, the city police had arrested a gang who were shipping ganja in huge quantities from Vishakapattanam in cartons of dried fish, and sell it to their customers in small quantities. At least 75 kg of ganja was seized from the accused.

