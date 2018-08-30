No relief for duo accused of assaulting BBMP officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Wednesday declined to extend the August 31 deadline fixed for the magistrate to complete the trial against the accused who had allegedly assaulted some BBMP workers and officials who were removing unauthorised flexes in Ramamurthy Nagar recently.

Taking note of the seriousness of the issue, a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice R Devdas rejected the applications filed by the two accused. They had requested the high court to extend the deadline by 15 days to enable them to cross-examine the two prosecution witnesses.

While rejecting the applications, the court observed, “It is needless to reiterate the requirements of the order passed earlier that the concerned magistrate shall proceed on day-to-day basis while assigning utmost priority to the matter. It would be expected of all the concerned to co-operate with the learned magistrate so that the trial in the case is concluded preferably before the end of this month”.

In addition to this, the court allowed the applicants to cross-examine the two prosecution witnesses who are BBMP officers, subject to the condition that they deposit `20,000 as cost towards Chief Minister’s Natural Calamity Fund-2018. “..When the trial is continuing at present, we deem it appropriate to grant the prayer as made for recalling the witnesses and for their cross-examination, but while subjecting the applicants, who are said to have been enlarged on bail, to the terms of fine. Such a fine may not be treated as by way of punishment, but is required to be imposed for the ends of justice and for dealing with the matter in accordance with law, particularly when inconvenience shall be caused to the witnesses as also to the trial court”, the court said.

“In view of the present scenario, where some parts of the state are facing the effects of calamities, we are of the view that such amount of fine should be deposited in the concerned relief fund. Accordingly, it is directed that the applicants shall deposit an amount of `20,000 in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Natural Calamity, 2018”, the court added.

Vokkaligara Sangha’s administrator restrained from taking policy decision

The High Court on Wednesday restrained the Karnataka Vokkaligara Sangha’s administrator from taking any policy decision. Justice Aravind Kumar passed an interim order to that effect after hearing the petition filed by the Vokkaligara Sangha challenging the appointment of the administrator, alleging violation of the law. After obtaining a report from the Registrar of Societies, the Co-operation Department had appointed the administrator on August 20, 2018. Challenging it, the Vokkaligara Sangha contended that though the government has powers to appoint the administrator, an enquiry has to be conducted before taking the decision. But it has not been done. Hence, the appointment of administrator is wholly arbitrary, the petitioner claimed.

Liquidator can collect UB Group properties’ rent

Bengaluru: THE Karnataka High Court on Wednesday permitted the Official Liquidator (OL) to collect the rents of properties and buildings that belongs to the UB Group. A division bench comprising Justice Raghvendra S Chauhan and Justice H T Narendra Prasad passed an order to that effect on the application filed by the OL.