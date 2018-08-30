Plane truth: Bomb hoax man did it for revenge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: You wouldn’t think that a man who didn’t get a job at an airport would make bomb hoax calls just out of revenge. That is precisely what 34-year-old Adithya Rao Krishnamurthy did, according to police. Ironically, he had approached the Kempegowda International Airport seeking the job of a security personnel at least thrice. And each time he was rejected.

The city police who are interrogating Aditya Rao for making hoax calls to the airport have learned that he was a habitual offender who made the calls as an act of revenge as he did not get the job at the airport.

Rao had made hoax calls to the airport three times within a week beginning August 20 using two SIM cards. Police took the case very seriously as a few flights were delayed following the calls.

Rao had similarly taken revenge and made a bomb hoax call to the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) city railway station for being charged additional fee as he had kept his luggage in the cloakroom for extra time.

A senior police officer said the police found he had completed BE Mechanical and MBA course from the University of Mysore. Rao who was unemployed spent a few months at home in Kundapura and came to Bengaluru six months ago. He joined an insurance company in Jayanagar and allegedly stole a laptop. When the manager of the insurance company filed a case, he quit his job and escaped, the interrogation revealed.

Then he stayed with one of his friends in a PG in Tavarekere and allegedly stole his laptop and escaped from there too. His friend filed a case with Sudduguntepalya police. After this stint, began his airport saga on August 15 when he went to the airport seeking a job.

Meanwhile, he had kept a bag at the cloakroom in KSR city railway station and went to collect it after a month. As the security personnel demanded additional charge, he had a fight with him and left without collecting the bag. Then he made the hoax call to the railway control room saying a bomb was placed in a bag kept in the cloakroom.

On August 25 he joined Inchara Hotel in Banaswadi, where he worked for only one day before escaping from there.

Venkatesh, owner of Inchara, told TNIE that Rao came to the hotel on August 25 and asked for a cashier’s job. He said he had experience working in two well-known hotels and asked for `10,000 as salary. “I asked him to provide all documents but he gave only driving licence, saying he would give the required documents within a few days.

I asked him to work as a waiter to begin with. He would behave oddly. Meanwhile, he took money from two customers and escaped without handing it over at the cash counter. It was caught on CCTV camera installed near the cash counter. We did not take that offence seriously and allowed him to work. Next day around 11.30am he left the hotel carrying a small bag and informed that he had to attend a pooja at a nearby temple. But he did not return. He had shaved his head when he

joined work.”

Rao had a book on crime

Venkatesh, owner of Inchara Hotel, said police who came to the hotel found Rao’s luggage containing his clothes and a book titled Criminal activities and relief. He had also kept a screwdriver, a cutting plier, a knife and a packet of ganja. The staff were shocked to see it. He was allotted a common room to stay with other staffers, he added.

In judicial custody

Rao was arrested on Tuesday from Baiyappanahalli station. KIA police handed him over to judicial custody. The Railway police will interrogate him as he made a hoax call to KSR Railway station on Monday.