Thyroid is treatable with antibiotic and supportive treatment

BENGALURU: My wife is suffering from hyperthyroidism, her TSH level is T4 2.48 TSH-00.1. She is taking Thyrocab 5mg tablet, D3 Tablet, Evion Calcium. But every day, she has palpitation for an hour. That worries me, what can we do to control the palpitation?

Your wife has hypothyroidism (under active thyroid ) and not hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). The reason she is having palpitations is because her TSH level is very low due to excess dose of thyroid tablet . Reduce the dose of the tablet by half and repeat the thyroid blood tests in 4 weeks and see an endocrinologist for further advice. In the meantime, she can also be given a tablet to control palpitations, which needs to be prescribed by Endocrinologist.

I am detected with typhoid and the doctor has advised me to be on boiled white rice and boiled eggs with tender coconut and electoral water. I am a fitness enthusiast and am worried that if I follow this diet for three months, I will lose all the muscle I gained over the period of years. I was diagnosed with typhoid in June 2017 and again in the period of four months, this has been detected. What am I doing wrong here? My generic diet includes 12 egg whites, 200 gms of chicken, salad and bread.
Typhoid is just an infection that needs treatment with antibiotics and supportive treatment. There is no scientific evidence to support the need for a strict diet following typhoid. Once typhoid is cured, you can go back to your usual diet. Your diet seems to be very high in protein, I would suggest reducing the intake of eggs.

I have hyperthyroid. Which got diagnosed two days back. Is this curable? Is it possible to get pregnant with this condition?
Hyperthyroidism is curable and pregnancy is possible, as long as thyroid is well controlled. Please see an endocrinologist for proper evaluation and treatment advice.

I would like to get treatment for hyperthyroidism, my TSH is 30.21. What’s the medication you would suggest for me?
With a TSH of 30.21, you have hypothyroidism (under active thyroid) and not hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). You will need thyroid tablets. Please see an endocrinologist for evaluation and prescription of medication. It’s a relatively simple condition that can be brought to control with just tablets.
The expert is a consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road

