Home Cities Bengaluru

Two dacoits attack cops, get shot at

Three days ago a gang of five went to a house on the pretext of asking donation for Ganesha festival and attacked Pranay Sahani, a businessman, and his helper Gopal Sharma with a knife.

Published: 30th August 2018 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yelahanka police on Wednesday opened fire at two dacoits after they attacked two constables who went to arrest the gang. The accused Uday (24) and Pawan (27) sustained bullet injuries while the constables suffered stab injuries.

Three days ago a gang of five went to a house on the pretext of asking donation for Ganesha festival and attacked Pranay Sahani, a businessman, and his helper Gopal Sharma with a knife.

Yelahanka police said the accused were wanted in many burglary cases . Acting on a tip off, police went to a forest area near Devanahalli at 7.30pm and found the two. On seeing the police, the duo started pelting stones at the cops and tried to flee. When the policemen tried to catch them, they were attacked with a knife and were injured. This is when the policemen fired shots at their legs and nabbed them.

The locals caught one of the accused on Monday and thrashed him before handing him to the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Two dacoits bullet injuries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals