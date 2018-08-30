Two dacoits attack cops, get shot at

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yelahanka police on Wednesday opened fire at two dacoits after they attacked two constables who went to arrest the gang. The accused Uday (24) and Pawan (27) sustained bullet injuries while the constables suffered stab injuries.

Three days ago a gang of five went to a house on the pretext of asking donation for Ganesha festival and attacked Pranay Sahani, a businessman, and his helper Gopal Sharma with a knife.

Yelahanka police said the accused were wanted in many burglary cases . Acting on a tip off, police went to a forest area near Devanahalli at 7.30pm and found the two. On seeing the police, the duo started pelting stones at the cops and tried to flee. When the policemen tried to catch them, they were attacked with a knife and were injured. This is when the policemen fired shots at their legs and nabbed them.

The locals caught one of the accused on Monday and thrashed him before handing him to the police.