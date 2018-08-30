Two held for helping cricket bookies in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cubbon Park police on Tuesday busted an organised cricket betting racket with the arrest of two men who were informing bookies in Rajasthan and Haryana about the score, with a communication device. On Monday, the security staff at Chinnaswamy Stadium noticed the accused and alerted the police when the South Africa A-team and India A-team, junior level cricket match was being played.

The arrested are identified as Rikky Veeramani, a native of Sonepat in Haryana, and his associate Mayank Surana of Bikaner in Rajasthan. Police said the accused were seen standing outside the boundary line using a cell phone. They were punching a series of buttons, each representing the number of runs, no balls, and other actions, as the game progressed.

Dheeraj Malhotra, Manager, Anti-Corruption Unit, BCCI, Mumbai, along with security officer Munawwar Pasha, noticed that communication in some form was being shared by the accused and alerted the Cubbon Park police, who interrogated them. During interrogation, the duo revealed that they were indeed sharing details with bookies in Rajasthan and Haryana as it would help the bookies change the betting odds and earn a huge profit, said the police officer.