Upset over husband’s ‘affair’, woman ends life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A teacher committed suicide after she came to know that her husband was having an illicit affair. The incident took place in JP Nagar on Tuesday. Police held her husband Suneel Kumar for abetting suicide.

The deceased is Devika (32) and married Kumar five years ago and they have a daughter. Police said Kumar had called his relatives to inform that he had plans to marry another woman.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm, and 104 Arogya Sahayavani — available 24X7.)