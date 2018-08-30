Home Cities Bengaluru

Video of city’s traffic cop manhandling violator goes viral

Receiving 2.6 million views in a week, the video had gone viral with several comments, pointing out the aggressiveness of the cop, and stated that immediate action be taken.

Published: 30th August 2018 02:43 AM

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social media has turned out to be the best platform to bring up social issues and with good intention, Sohail Syed, a resident of Bengaluru, thought of uploading a video of a traffic cop manhandling a violator at JP Nagar, to show a different side to the issue. Receiving 2.6 million views in a week, the video had gone viral with several comments, pointing out the aggressiveness of the cop, and stated that immediate action be taken.

The video shows a young man who was caught for not wearing a helmet, and the cop had taken him into custody. The video further reveals that the vehicle had been towed away while the cop continued to grab the violator’s collar aggressively. Speaking to DCP traffic west Saara Fathima, says that the violator was without a helmet and had also consumed alcohol. The incident took place in broad daylight, and the cop did not have an alcometer, using that as the justification, Saara says he had to grab the violator from fleeing.

“The violator was denying to come to the station to check for alcohol consumption, so another cop had to get the meter and force him to blow into it. He had 69 per cent consumption in his body and was abusing the cop as he was drunk,” she says. The violator has been fined `3000 and has still not received his vehicle from the station.

“The man was very patient with the cop and there was no abuse in it. The situation could’ve been handled better by the cop,” says Sohail. However, Saara Fathima stated that she is yet to speak to the traffic cop involved in the incident.

