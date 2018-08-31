Home Cities Bengaluru

Actor Darshan accused of assaulting artiste

Darshan and producers of the film denied the allegations and said the junior artiste was warned as he was trying to record the shooting scene on his mobile phone.

Published: 31st August 2018

Darshan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Junior artiste Shiva Shankar alias Shivu on Thursday alleged that actor Darshan manhandled him for trying to take a selfie with the actor in the sets of the upcoming film Yajamana. However, Darshan and producers of the film denied the allegations and said the junior artiste was warned as he was trying to record the shooting scene on his mobile phone.

Co-producer of the film B Suresh told The New Indian Express, “We have more than 150 junior artistes working with  us. Today, when the camera was rolling, Shivu tried to film the shooting sequence on his mobile. We noticed it, called him and warned him. We also explained to him how and why it is not correct to film it and that he should delete it,” said Suresh.

During lunch break, the artiste approached  Tavarakere police to file a complaint, Suresh explained.
According to the police, Shivu came to Tavarekere police station in Ramanagara District with a complaint copy accusing Darshan of beating him up when he was trying to take a selfie on his mobile with the actor. However, case wasn’t registered and the matter was settled at the police station.

Shailaja Nag who is the producer of the movie, told The New Indian Express, “It was a dance sequence and Shivu was filming it on his phone and Darshan called him and asked him to delete the video. There was no physical assault of any kind,” she said.

TAGS
Shiva Shankar Darshan manhandled B Suresh

