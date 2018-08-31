Gottigere school shuts down, leaves kids in the lurch

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A private school at Gottigere in Bannerghatta Road has left 17 students in the lurch. These students were admitted under the Right to Education quota, but now have nowhere to go to as the school has shut its doors.

As per the complaints raised by parents, Guru Darshan Public School shut down 15 days ago without giving any prior notice. The children admitted under RTE cannot be transferred to any other school.

A parent said, “When we approached the school authorities they asked us to send our kids to government schools. But we got the seat under the RTE quota and they have studied in English medium till Class 4.

Sending them to government schools now will create confusion for them.”

The parents of all the 17 children approached the RTE task force on Thursday. The task force then forwarded a complaint to Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR). Nagasimha Rao of RTE task force said, “The RTE Act does not allow transfer of these children to another school.

But the department can allot fresh seats considering the unfilled seats under the RTE quota at nearby private schools.”Rao said, “We will wait for a week for KSCPCR to take action and if they fail to admit these children at nearby private schools, then we will protest and also approach the court.”

According to the task force, there are more such cases though there have been no specific complaints from parents.