Home Cities Bengaluru

Gottigere school shuts down, leaves kids in the lurch

As per the complaints raised by parents, Guru Darshan Public School shut down 15 days ago without giving any prior notice.

Published: 31st August 2018 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Picture for representative purpose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A private school at Gottigere in Bannerghatta Road has left 17 students in the lurch. These students were admitted under the Right to Education quota, but now have nowhere to go to as the school has shut its doors.

As per the complaints raised by parents, Guru Darshan Public School shut down 15 days ago without giving any prior notice. The children admitted under RTE cannot be transferred to any other school.
A parent said, “When we approached the school authorities they asked us to send our kids to government schools. But we got the seat under the RTE quota and they have studied in English medium till Class 4.
Sending them to government schools now will create confusion for them.”

The parents of all the 17 children approached the RTE task force on Thursday. The task force then forwarded a complaint to Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR). Nagasimha Rao of RTE task force said, “The RTE Act does not allow transfer of these children to another school.

But the department can allot fresh seats considering the unfilled seats under the RTE quota at nearby private schools.”Rao said, “We will wait for a week for KSCPCR to take action and if they fail to admit these children at nearby private schools, then we will protest and also approach the court.”
According to the task force, there are more such cases though there have been no specific complaints from parents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gottigere School Bannerghatta Road Right to Education quota

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing