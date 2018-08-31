Home Cities Bengaluru

It’s BBMP’s fault, they did not clean up meat discards: Vibuthipura residents

Both the Mayor and residents of Vibuthipura who had come to Manipal hospital on Thursday said it was the dumping of meat discards at Vibuthipura lake.

Published: 31st August 2018 04:58 AM

Praveen’s mother Murugamma is inconsolable | Pushkar V

By Suraksha P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Both the Mayor and residents of Vibuthipura who had come to Manipal hospital on Thursday said it was the dumping of meat discards at Vibuthipura lake that led to a large number of dogs thronging the area.

“There are so many butcher shops near that area. So they dump the leftovers there. We complaint to the BBMP but they did not act,” said Manohar K, Praveen’s father. Praveen’s mother Murugamma added that BBMP should clean up operations in the area.An angry Diwakar, Manohar’s brother, said, “Where is the KR Puram MLA Byrati Basavaraj? Where is the Ward 87 HAL Airport corporator N Manjunath? The lake is his responsibility too. His house is in fact near a chicken shop.”

Pruthvi, Praveen’s neighbour, said, “Many poultry stores dump meat waste near the lake. Dogs have a feast near the lake. Had the BBMP fenced the lake, all this could have been avoided.”Mayor R Sampath Raj also told The New Indian Express, “Meat was being dumped near Vibuthipura lake. The residents told me the dogs would even chase cats in the area, and eat them. Small children who go to the area are also attacked. We are now going to fence Vibuthipura lake. We have already spoken to the Joint Commissioner regarding this.”

S G Nagaraj, Corporator of Vignana Nagar, Ward 81, said, “We will station Home Guards or install CCTV cameras along with fencing. Desilting has already been done. But the tahsildar has to mark the boundary of the lake so we can start fencing, because the area has been encroached. We have spoken to the lake department and they assured us that the work will begin from Friday.”

Dr Sri Ram, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry, said, “Starting Wednesday afternoon, we started picking up dogs for sterilisation. We caught four dogs at 4pm as the rest ran into the lake. They are not rabid dogs. We vaccinated them for rabies at a nearby government veterinary hospital. At 7am on Thursday, we picked up six more dogs. We will be sending one dog squad van there for the next one week.”

