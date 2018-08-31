Home Cities Bengaluru

Lecturers object to mid-year transfers initiated by the Department of Collegiate Education

The department has prepared a list of over 300 professors and senior professors working at government degree colleges at the same zone for 15 years and uploaded it on its website on Wednesday evening.

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The compulsory transfer process initiated by the Department of Collegiate Education has received objections from faculties as it is being done in the middle of the academic year. The department has prepared a list of over 300 professors and senior professors working at government degree colleges at the same zone for 15 years and uploaded it on its website on Wednesday evening. It had also sought objections, if any, from the faculties. Lecturers of various government degree colleges in the city felt that the transfers in the middle of the academic year are unscientific.

Prof Bhaskar, president of Federation of University College Teachers Association Karnataka (FUCTAK), said, “As two months of the current academic year are over and October 31 is the last working day of the first semester, it is unscientific to do the transfer process now. This will be inconvenient for both faculties and students.”

“We all have made admissions for our kids in schools and colleges for the current academic year by paying the entire fees. This would really be difficult for us to shift to another city and get school/college admissions. Another problem is, these schools will not even refund the fees paid. Officials should think before taking such decision,” said another senior professor of a government degree college in the city. Faculty members who are in the list are worried as this is compulsory transfers and they have to shift to the place in the counselling scheduled to be conducted in September. “The entire process is expected to get over by the end of September,” said a senior official of the department.

The faculty members even said the department can conduct the process now and let them report in the coming academic year.  “Recently, the Primary and Secondary Education Department did the same.  They started the counselling process, but those who got transferred will report the next academic year. If the same is followed in our department, it would be accepted,” said another professor of a government degree college.

