Man creates fake FB account of actor Darshan’s wife

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vijayalakshmi, wife of Darshan, has filed a complaint with the cyber crime police after she found that someone had opened a fake account in her name. The person not only used abusive language, but also posted morphed pictures of him and Vijayalakshmi and captioned it as “my life”.

“Comments and some of the posts on the Facebook account were sexually explicit. I got to know about this on August 18, but I ignored it. But when the comments got lewd and pictures were morphed, I felt it was the time to tell police,” Vijayalakshmi said.

The impersonator had allegedly stalked Vijayalakshmi’s Facebook account. From there, he saved pictures of Darshan, Vijayalakshmi and their son. He then morphed Darshan’s face with his own face and uploaded those pictures with very lewd captions.Cybercrime police in Bengaluru on Thursday registered an FIR against the person.