Soon, getting building plan approval will be a click away in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Building plan submission to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) may soon just be a click away. The civic body will launch a software designed and developed by a Pune-based software firm in the next few weeks, which will give developers the comfort of submitting building plans online to BBMP for approval sitting at their offices or even from their homes. Which means, the plan completely bypasses any possible middleman … and corruption.

However, if the building plan does not adhere to BBMP’s building by-laws, it will be rejected on the spot.
“One has to get the building plan designed by an authorised architect. By visiting the BBMP website, one has to click the town planning department’s link. It is in a fill-in-the-blank format, wherein one has to fill details like site dimension, number of floors, building height and other details. Based on this, a prescribed fee will be shown, which one can pay via online banking, debit/credit card,” Additional Director (Town Planning), BBMP, R Prasad told The New Indian Express.

“Once the person applies, he/she will get a unique tracking number through which they can track their files without running from pillar to post or repeatedly visiting BBMP offices. Even once the plan is approved, they will get updates to their email,” he added.

At present, building plans are submitted at the respective ward offices along with the required documents, from where the Assistant Engineer will send the same to higher officers to verify the building plan, who then approve or reject it. This process has given scope to middlemen — and corruption — at various levels.

Pointing out that the software is a Geographic Information System (GIS) based one, Prasad said once it is done, the building plan designed by the authorised architect has to be uploaded.“We have AutoDTR software that will read the building drawing. We have given training to authorised architects. The same will be checked by Assistant Director, Town Planning, of the concerned zone who will be authorised to give approval for buildings that are constructed up to 4000 sqft and ground-plus-three floors. Buildings higher than this will come to the head office for approval.”

The building design, however, has to be as per BBMP building by-laws, where there is specific area for every site dimension, including leaving set-back area, floor area ratio, car parking space, and other guidelines.

“If they have missed any document, they will get an endorsement saying they are supposed to submit the required document. However, if their building plan is not as per the by-law, it will be rejected,’’ he said, adding that owners of individual sites looking to develop their properties as well as builders for apartment complexes can apply. Prasad also said that even after approving the building plan, there will be physical verification by BBMP engineers during the construction.

