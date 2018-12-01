Home Cities Bengaluru

7 arrested for killing Kannada film producer 

The Kengeri police on Friday arrested seven persons, including two women, for allegedly killing a businessman, who was also a Kannada film producer, over a property dispute. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kengeri police on Friday arrested seven persons, including two women, for allegedly killing a businessman, who was also a Kannada film producer, over a property dispute. The deceased, R Ramesh Kumar Jain, was strangled to death on Wednesday, after which the assailants threw his body in an open drain near Kengeri. 

The arrested persons have been identified as Nazeer, Islam Pasha, Abdul Ashim, Syed Ahamed, Mohemmed Jubair, Nazeer’s wife Shabina Taj and their daughter Heena. 

A senior police officer said Nazeer, who is into exporting business, had rented Jain’s house at Deepanjalinagar 10 years ago, and the two had a dispute over paying rent. On November 28, Jain came to his house to collect rent. Nazeer had called his associates over the phone to his house. They took Jain inside a room and smothered him on the bed. They later carried the body in Islam’s auto-rickshaw to Dubasipalya near Kengeri to throw it into Rajakaluve. 

As Jain did not return home, his son Rakesh filed a missing person’s complaint with the Vijayanagar police. A passerby found the floating body in the on Friday and alerted Kengeri police. 

Rakesh told TNIE that Nazeer (52) had been buying holding material from his father’s factory. “Five years ago, he was asked to leave the house since he was not paying rent regularly. He then started threatening my father. Meanwhile, Nazeer’s wife Shabina and their daughter Heena started a brothel business in the house and the neighbours stated complaining about it.” 

Jain then approached the court, which issued a notice to Nazeer to vacate the house, Rakesh said. “Three days ago, Nazeer had created a fake document in his own name to claim that he had purchased the house. He called my father to see the document. When my father went to his house, he was dragged inside and strangled,” he added.

