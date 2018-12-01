BBMP parks garbage trucks in historical park

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A stone’s throw from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) head office, Bannappa Park was once a site used for protest marches during India’s Freedom Struggle. Today, a portion of the park is being used for parking of BBMP’s garbage trucks, residents complain.

“We used to play here when we were kids as there is no other playground in the neighbourhood. For the past three to five years, BBMP’s garbage trucks are parked there. Around seven to eight are parked in the playground portion of the park,” said Vinay T, a resident of Cubbonpete, whose family has been living there for generations.

“From what we hear, some of the contractors have not been paid and they have left their vehicles there. These vehicles are right near a school, and lie idle. We have been complaining repeatedly for the past few years,” he said, adding that he has observed illegal activities such as prostitution and selling of drugs behind these trucks at night.

Another resident who has also been living there for decades, said on the condition of anonymity, “There are some scrap vehicles here as well. This park is very old, and has been there right from the time when Bengaluru was part of the Kingdom of Mysore. We complain, but nothing happens.”

The park is a strip that runs along the length of Kempegowda Road. It houses a few government buildings, a park for walkers and this playground, which residents are keen on restoring to its formers glory. Praveen Singh, co-founder of Bangalore Tours and More, which conducts historical tours, said, “The bylane beside the park is narrow and filled with garbage. This used to be a protest area for freedom fighters. There are references that say Mahatma Gandhi gave speeches at this park. Just because the park belongs to the BBMP now, does not mean they can leave it ill-maintained.”

“It should be maintained and kept purely for recreational purposes for children, elders and other residents of Cubbonpete. Visitors who come to see the site for its historical significance should not see garbage trucks. They must be removed. Lights must also be added to the black granite memorial in the park, which signifies the Satyagraha and colonial rule,” Praveen said.

When asked about the condition of the park, corporator of Sampangiram Nagar ward (110), Vasanth Kumar said, “I noticed the trucks and spoke to Mayor Gangambike about the issue. These are private contractors who have parked trucks here. Previously, there were scrap vehicles, which I ensured were removed. I will find out who is parking these garbage trucks in the playground and have them removed. It will not take long.” The Karnataka Parks, Play Fields and Open Spaces Preservation Act, 1985, states that no playground can be used for any other purpose than for which it was intended.