Building a better gaming community in India

Currently, Laksh works as a social media executive with India’s leading video game distributor, E-xpress Interactive Software.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dota 2 and Counter Strike: Global Offensive are the mainstays for gamers in India, due to their history and popularity. For 22-year-old Laksh Gupta, becoming a professional Counter Strike or Dota 2 player inevitably means dedicating your whole life to competing.

Mumbai-based Laksh started gaming at the age of five. “My parents used to lend me some money for classes which I used to save to visit a small video game arcade shop and play Contra, Mario and Street Fighter. One day, my dad saw me playing there and immediately brought me home, saying gaming is gambling and that I needed to stop. The next day, when I got home from school, I saw that he had bought me a video game console. From then, we had a deal that whenever I pass in any exam he would gift me a game cartridge and my passion for video games has stayed alive ever since,” he says.

For Laksh, known as ‘Wolfie’ in the gaming world, gaming is form of never-ending entertainment and a way to leave all his problems behind. Laksh’s gaming idol is Ankit ‘V3nom’ Panth from Team Brutality (India’s top known CS:GO team).

Currently, Laksh works as a social media executive with India’s leading video game distributor, E-xpress Interactive Software. He believes that gaming in India is at the cusp of a massive online gaming adoption. He hopes to contribute to this shift by encouraging the gaming community in India and changing mindsets in Indian households to accept gaming as a career and hobby.

“As perception and opportunities towards gaming change, we notice a difference in the number of gamers in the last couple of years. In fact in India, there are now a lot of gamers participating in eSports. However, I have always loved working for gaming organisations than playing competitively as it has more opportunities,” says Laksh.

