International Stadium cricket experience in city soon

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cricket has been a huge craze in India for years, but only a handful get a chance to actually play for the country. What if there is a way for everyone to play at international stadiums virtually? Sounds interesting? iB Cricket is launching its virtual reality cricket in Bengaluru at their arcade in Kundalahalli on Sunday.

This vSport (virtual sport) provides a cricketing experience which matches the real sport. Services such as customised commentary, a cheering crowd, pitch, bowlers and scoreboards have been designed to give a realistic experience of playing in a world-class stadium. So far, several users from over 30 countries, including non-cricket playing nations, have played. The team behind iB Cricket include a group of 50 graduates from premier institutions such as IITs, IIMs, IIITs and BITS. The gaming experience will be open for public shortly.

According to iB Cricket, the vSport is highly adaptive and can be played by anyone irrespective of their age, gender or sports experience. Modelled at several levels, with a personalised AI coach, and many global tournaments, this vSport is said to enable everyone to build their cricketing career just like their favourite cricket star.

Trivikram, co-founder, ProYuga, said, “We are happy to see how everyone is adapting to the vSport in no time after stepping into iB cricket stadiums. The response to the vSport has been tremendous. With no bars on age, gender and cricketing experience, and with exciting tournaments, iB Cricket will be embraced by everyone.”

This new format of cricket is a principal sponsor for ‘Bengal Tigers’ — one of the teams of the UAE T10 League 2018. The game is already launched in five countries – India, Singapore, UK, Australia and Dubai.