Home Cities Bengaluru

International Stadium cricket experience in city soon

Cricket has been a huge craze in India for years, but only a handful get a chance to actually play for the country.

Published: 01st December 2018 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cricket has been a huge craze in India for years, but only a handful get a chance to actually play for the country. What if there is a way for everyone to play at international stadiums virtually? Sounds interesting? iB Cricket is launching its virtual reality cricket in Bengaluru at their arcade in Kundalahalli on Sunday. 

Virtual cricketing experience
to soon be a reality in the
city, with tournaments also
being organised

This vSport (virtual sport) provides a cricketing experience which matches the real sport. Services such as customised commentary, a cheering crowd, pitch, bowlers and scoreboards have been designed to give a realistic experience of playing in a world-class stadium. So far, several users from over 30 countries, including non-cricket playing nations, have played. The team behind iB Cricket include a group of 50 graduates from premier institutions such as IITs, IIMs, IIITs and BITS. The gaming experience will be open for public shortly.

According to iB Cricket, the vSport is highly adaptive and can be played by anyone irrespective of their age, gender or sports experience. Modelled at several levels, with a personalised AI coach, and many global tournaments, this vSport is said to enable everyone to build their cricketing career just like their favourite cricket star.

Trivikram, co-founder, ProYuga, said, “We are happy to see how everyone is adapting to the vSport in no time after stepping into iB cricket stadiums. The response to the vSport has been tremendous. With no bars on age, gender and cricketing experience, and with exciting tournaments, iB Cricket will be embraced by everyone.” 

This new format of cricket is a principal sponsor for ‘Bengal Tigers’ — one of the teams of the UAE T10 League 2018. The game is already launched in five countries – India, Singapore, UK, Australia and Dubai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Stadium

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp