Jitters when you see numbers? Math anxiety is real, say experts

BENGALURU: If you have memories of breaking into a sweat, going blank and feeling anxious right before sitting for a math test, you were probably suffering from ‘math anxiety’. Being a condition that is not recognised by most as a mental health problem, where the symptoms are not diagnosed and treated at the nascent stage, it goes on to have greater repercussions on the individual later in life. It is usually when the child is nearing important examinations in teenage years, that the condition gets magnified and manifests itself as panic or anxiety attacks.

This performance anxiety is, however, different from those who have a specific learning disability, called dyscalculia. In this condition, due to the specific way in which the brain is wired, concepts of math — numbers, addition, subtraction — are difficult for the child to grasp.

Dyscalculia is a condition that is far more recognised, but when it goes undiagnosed, it can eventually lead to math anxiety. Explaining the difference between the two, Dr Megha Mahajan, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital, said, “There are two types of complaints with regard to math-related problems. In the first type, parents say that no matter how much they try to make their child learn, they cannot cope with mathematics. In the second type, they say their child is able to solve all the mathematics problems at home, but when it comes to tests, he/she makes silly errors, performs poorly.”

A ‘working memory’ of the brain, which is needed for math calculations, gets hampered. Hence, the processing of problems gets difficult, and that, in turn, hampers performance. Experts say, it's like a vicious circle. In most cases of math anxiety, which stem from performance anxiety, there is a fear of the subject instilled in the child. Dr Naveen Jayaram, a consultant psychiatrist at Sakra Hospital, said, “Mathematical abilities develop in a centre in the brain, and sometimes, there might be a slightly delayed development. That's how the panic starts. Once they are scared, they start believing the subject is difficult. Parents and teachers add to it by constantly reiterating to the child that he/she is poor in math.” Dr Jayaram said 4-5 patients aged between 8 and 14 years have come to him in one year with math anxiety.

Psychiatrists claim that a majority of those who come in with complaints around math-related problems are those with a learning disability. Because math anxiety is not seen as a problem, there are hardly any children who seek help for this complaint. In other cases, even if the child is brought in with a separate set of complaints, the child's math anxiety is diagnosed at a later stage.

Make learning fun

In order to fight math anxiety, it is important to first recognise it as a problem, pay attention to it and make learning fun. As a suggestion to parents and teachers on how they can help, Dr Jayaram said, “We need to stop blaming the child. Teachers in parent-teacher meetings point out how terrible the child is in math — this worsens it.

We have a long way to go to normalise this condition. In western countries, you won't find such branding.” Dr Mahajan said a lot has to do with the way in which the subject is taught. “Math is a different subject. In our teaching methods, we are made to memorise most things. If we are not visualising it or practically using it, it can get difficult. Because it's a very abstract subject, it leaves a lot to the imagination. I think it will help if we follow more moderate teaching methods (visualisation, pictorial representation).”