Home Cities Bengaluru

Kommaghatta Lake dying as pollution goes unchecked

This lake, which is spread across 32 acres and is used by residents as a walking spot, is turning toxic every day.

Published: 01st December 2018 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Gourav Pratap Mishra
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A month since residents of Sir M Visvesvaraya (MV) Layout in Kengeri witnessed unsystematic disposal of chemicals into a drainage leading to Kommaghatta lake, the condition of the lake is worsening. This lake, which is spread across 32 acres and is used by residents as a walking spot, is turning toxic every day.

Despite repeated complaints to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), nothing has been done to check the polluting of the lake. CE discovered that there are two major points, towards the east and north of the lake, from where all the sewage waste enters.

Garbage and sewage enter Kommaghatta
Lake from primarily the east and north
sides, affecting aquatic life Gourav
Pratap Mishra

While the sewage enters the drain from the east point of the lake, waste enters from the north side. A banker and resident of MV layout, said, “While most of the area is under construction, the structures towards north of the lake are almost completed, and people are residing there. All the waste from that part of MV layout, Magadi, Doddbasti and many other areas, is released into sewage lines that join the lake.”

We found that the sewage entering the lake from north has affected 1/3rd of the waterbody. This sewage is mixed with highly-concentrated chemicals. BDA executive engineer Devanand, said, “We received complaints last month about people dumping affluents into the drain.” 

When asked if the BDA has done anything to reprimand the culprit, Devanand said, “We have received information that the disposal of chemicals was done by some people from Peenya Industrial Area. We have not yet traced the actual culprit. However, discussions have been held with MLA Somshekhar, who had a word with the police.” He added, “We have urged the police to install CCTV cameras in Sir MV Layout. We are also in talks with Nice Road authorities, so that high mast cameras can be installed for surveillance.”

Aquatic life affected

Earlier this month, several fish and other aquatic species were found dead on the surface of the lake. Residents wrote a letter to the BDA seeking urgent help in clearing the contamination. However, after a long wait, residents approached the Sulikere Gram Panchayat and arranged for limestone and alum, which was put into the lake. This reduced contamination a little, but the water towards north of the lake had turned white, said a resident, Kumar.

The lake is surrounded with flora and fauna on all sides, which is suffering every day. On the north side, we noticed plastic bottles, wrappers, food waste and a greenish-white liquid. Another resident said, “Often, the water turns acidic and affects the fish. This is why we arranged for limestone and alum. However, these efforts fall short when the level of contamination is so high.”

The Sulikere Gram Panchayat PDO, Nagraj, said, “The solid waste will cause a major problem as the underground drainage will be choked. We are still in talks with the BDA and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and are requesting them to provide a separate line for the lake, which will lead the sewage into the Vrishabavati channel.”

When we approached the BDA for clarification over BWSSB’s role, Devananda said, “BWSSB is yet to resolve the sewage issue in the entire area. We have also asked them to take action against the culprits who are polluting the lake.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kengeri Kommaghatta lake

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Mallikarjun Naik
    The first thing is catch-hold of factory owner who is releasing chemicals into the lake and polluting the entire area starting from Manganahalli to Kommaghatta Lake. Once the factory owner is caught
    5 days ago reply
Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp