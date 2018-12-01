Home Cities Bengaluru

Man dies at rehabilitation centre, kin alleges negligence

A 34-year-old daily wager succumbed to alleged negligence at a rehabilitation centre in Byadarahalli.

Published: 01st December 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old daily wager succumbed to alleged negligence at a rehabilitation centre in Byadarahalli. The deceased, Annamalai, was addicted to alcohol since few years and his family had admitted him to Sri Mahalasa Samaja Seva Samshte located in Maruthinagar. 

A senior police officer said Sujatha alias Suji, a resident of Jayanagar 9th block, was upset since her husband Annamalai was harassing her under the influence of alcohol. He was also torturing his son Lingesh and the family decided to take him to the centre to get him out of his alcohol addiction. He was admitted to the centre three days ago and was under treatment. On Friday evening, Dhananjay, who heads the centre, called Suji to inform that her husband had passed away during treatment. 

She rushed to the centre and after seeing her husband’s body, went to Byadarahalli police station and filed a case against the centre. The police booked a case on charges of death due to negligence and detained Dhanjaya for further interrogation. 

“We are waiting for the medical report to ascertain the exact cause of death. We have collected CCTV footage to analyse the incident as part of the investigation,” the officer said.

rehabilitation centre death

