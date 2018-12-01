Home Cities Bengaluru

Museum to open doors to science-lovers

Science will get all the more interesting as the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM) preps up to launch the ‘Children’s Science Gallery’.

Published: 01st December 2018 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 08:24 AM

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Science will get all the more interesting as the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM) preps up to launch the ‘Children’s Science Gallery’. On February 28 (World Science Day), the city's young science-lovers will get a chance to get a first-hand understanding of scientific concepts in an interactive, fun manner.  

K Madan Gopal, director, VITM, hopes that this initiative will inspire the young to learn basic scientific activities through technology. “Children need to use their visual and cognitive imagination while understanding concepts, and we are working towards making it a fun and interactive learning session,” he said, adding that the museum is also working at concepts to explain the latest inventions in the field of biotech and artificial intelligence.

The idea was conceived in May.  An app ‘VITM, exhibit connect,’ will let visitors browse through the exhibits on their phones. 

