Parents move HC to ascertain correct age of badminton players

Published: 01st December 2018 08:40 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 30 badminton enthusiasts in the city have moved the Karnataka High Court, seeking directions to the Union government and the Badminton Association of India (BAI) to ascertain genuine dates of birth of players participating in state and national-level tournaments. The petitioners say that some unscrupulous parents and players produce fake documents to obtain a BAID (Badminton Association Identifier) and participate in tournaments in an under-age category.

Hearing the petition filed by Nilesh G Prabhu and 36 others,  Justice B Veerappa ordered emergent notice to Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Badminton Association of India (BAI), Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Karnataka Badminton Association. 

“Due to the rampant issues of overage in various sports disciplines, the CBI constituted a Sports Integrity Unit in April 2014. This has submitted the report to BAI, highlighting some of the fake dates of birth provided by players but no action was taken on it, as a result of which those players continue to participate in national-level tournaments,” the petitioners claimed.  

They requested the court to direct the BAI to ascertain the genuine dates of birth of players registered within a year and take decision in accordance with law whether to allow them to participate in the upcoming Yonex-Sunrise Sub Junior (U-15 & U-17) Badminton Championships 2018 at Bengaluru, and the Yonex-Sunrise 43rd Junior National Badminton Championships (U-19) at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. 

How date of birth is manipulated:
According to petitioners, many players submit the application containing a false date of birth, in which a player’s age is under-quoted, to get BAID. There are instances when players, who have won tournaments by underquoting their age, and  got sponsorship, etc., have written to BAI stating that there has been a clerical error while quoting their date of birth and that BAI should update their records with the new date of birth. 

Parents produce certain fake documents and get a court order with a new date of birth, which is a year or more later than the actual date of birth of the child. Based on this court order, a new birth certificate with a lowered date of birth is obtained. Such birth certificates, called ‘Delayed Birth Certificates’, are submitted to obtain a new BAID with the new date of birth.

