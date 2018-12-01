The sound of water

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With members from three countries and three distinct instruments, it’s no surprise that US jazz band House Of Waters is widely acclaimed for its progressive style. The band, which recently kicked-off its India Tour – presented by US Mission in India and the Teamwork Fine Arts Society – in Bengaluru recently, comprises Max Jarousek, from the United States of America, Motohito Fukushima, from Japan and Juan Ignacio Rivas Bixio, from Argentina.

Interestingly, their cultural identity is also the reason they named themselves House Of Waters. “In our music, we have a tremendous amount of improvisation, but it is centered around structure. This fluidity keeps the most always changing, always flowing, but still coming back into one home. Additionally, the name stems from the fact that the three of us in the band, each from a different country and culture, and each well versed in different traditions from around the world. Many streams of influence, flowing into one,” says Max Jarousek.

The band came into existence 10 years ago and much has changed since. Originally, it comprised five members, until they eventually settled down into a trio. “We had an additional percussionist and a guitarist. We eventually settled on the trio model, and rotated drummers until we found Ignacio. He has been our only drummer for the past 3 or 4 years now,” recalls Jarousek.

While their music is definitely recognisable as jazz, it has elements of and draws influence from Indian Classical Music, West African Mandinko music, The African inspired South American music, North American folk music, Irish music, and Western Classical music. But the most defining trait of their music is the dulcimer, a less commonly known stringed instrument, in their performances. Jarousek says, “It is an incredibly rare instrument, and even more so when found in mainstream music. The timbre of the instrument is incredibly lush, and the resonance allows for a deeply warm sound. When coupled with Moto’s bass harmonies, and Ignacio’s drumming, the sound is almost orchestral. It doesn’t sound like only three people are playing!”

In the past, they have shared the stage with many influential musicians, including Pandit Ravi Shankar, Tinariwen, Jimmy Cliff and more. “We got to open for Pandit Ravi Shankarji a few years ago in New Jersey. It was near the end of his life, and it was a magical treat to witness his brilliance. Since then, we have become friends with his daughter Anoushka and her Land of Gold band,” Jarousek remembers.