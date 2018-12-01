True taste of  Chetty homes

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The aroma of strong coffee wafts through Chetty’s Coffee on Dickenson Road when we make our entry on a weekday evening. Ready to gorge on some of the famed dishes – recipes of which have been passed down over the generations in Chetty’s family – we place an order for the Avalakki Dosa.

A must-try, and definitely the highlight of the meal, the dosa topped with white butter, is served with onion chutney. Our first thoughts are its close resemblance to appams. While the dosa has a unique flavour and tastes equally good just by itself, the onion chutney adds an extra sweet tinge to it. No wonder, the white soft sponge dosa go like hot cakes.

The Ghee Upma melts in your mouth. And as the name suggests, you can see the ghee dripping off to the plate from the upma. Full marks for the Kesari Bath, which is by far the best we have had. Made with actual kesar, and not the flavour, it has rich taste and aroma without being overly sweet.

The Paddu, which arrives next, is also tasty. The Paneer Bhurji Samosa has a thin coating, and has a peppery flavour. The taste of Indian spices overpower the mild milky flavour of paneer.

The Anjeer Halwa tastes fresh and isn’t too sweet.

After a sweet encounter, we suggest you try the Garlic Pudi Dosa. The dosas here are crisp, and roasted to perfection. The Garlic Pudi Dosa has cloves of garlic, giving it a strong and pungent flavour. The garlic along with pudi adds a perfect spice to the dosa. It’s neither too hot nor too delicate.

Next up is the Tomato Chutney Dosa, which has a spread of chutney (prepared with tomatoes and onions), giving it a tangy and sweet taste. The Chilli Cheese Dosa is like a paradise for all cheese lovers. Cut right into the centre for a heavenly experience, but beware of the green chilli pieces. The white cheese with green chillis and ghee oozing out of it is a visual treat.

The green chilli are really hot, and can tear you up.

If you are a fan of pure chocolate, then we would suggest the Hot Chocolate, which does not contain any added sugar. The sweetness is from the chocolate. If you’re looking for something besides Black Coffee and Filter Coffee, try the Dry Fruit Thick Shake. Garnished with almonds, and figs which lend the crunch, the thick shake is a meal in itself.

Despite keeping a safe distance from dishes containing ghee, we would still give this place a second try.

Chetty’s Coffee is open from 8 am to 8 pm. They have branches in BEL Road and Indiranagar too. Cost for two: `150 (approx)