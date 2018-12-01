Twelve IAS officers transferred, education department gets new secretary

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state Department of Primary and Secondary Education has got a new principal secretary. The state government on Friday issued an order transferring Shalini Rajneesh from the post of principal secretary primary and secondary education to the department of planning.

KSRTC managing director S R Umashankar has been posted as principal secretary for the primary and secondary education department.

Twelve IAS officers have been transferred. PC Jaffer, commissioner for public instructions, has been given the additional charge of pre- university education department. Among the officers transferred are V Manjula as additional chief secretary DPAR, G Kumar Naik as principal secretary department of social welfare and V Ponnuraj as MD, Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd.