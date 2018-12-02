Home Cities Bengaluru

Another Bangladeshi held at KIA with fake identity papers 

The passenger confessed that his father, Jitendra Kumar Das, a Bangladeshi national, also held an Indian passport and had entered India in 1995 to work as a labourer.

Published: 02nd December 2018 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Investigations revealed that the individual was born in Bangladesh and had a birth certificate in the name of Sujan Kumar Das.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another case of a passenger-carrying fake identity papers, a 28-year-old Bangladeshi national was held by immigration officials at Kempegowda International Airport before he was to board a flight to Dubai. He was carrying a fake Indian passport under the name of Sujan Das. The incident took place on early Friday, said the airport police.  He got his fake passport in Kolkata. His residential address is mentioned as Santirbazar in South Tripura. 

Investigations revealed that the individual was born in Bangladesh and had a birth certificate in the name of Sujan Kumar Das. He entered India illegally via the Tripura border by paying Rs 300 to an agent. 
"The passenger managed to fraudulently obtain an Aadhaar card as well as a fake birth certificate from the Santirbazar Municipal Council in 2018. He dropped his middle name as well," a cop said.  

The passenger confessed that his father, Jitendra Kumar Das, a Bangladeshi national, also held an Indian passport and had entered India in 1995 to work as a labourer. He had already left for Bangladesh two days ago. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp