Another Bangladeshi held at KIA with fake identity papers 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another case of a passenger-carrying fake identity papers, a 28-year-old Bangladeshi national was held by immigration officials at Kempegowda International Airport before he was to board a flight to Dubai. He was carrying a fake Indian passport under the name of Sujan Das. The incident took place on early Friday, said the airport police. He got his fake passport in Kolkata. His residential address is mentioned as Santirbazar in South Tripura.

Investigations revealed that the individual was born in Bangladesh and had a birth certificate in the name of Sujan Kumar Das. He entered India illegally via the Tripura border by paying Rs 300 to an agent.

"The passenger managed to fraudulently obtain an Aadhaar card as well as a fake birth certificate from the Santirbazar Municipal Council in 2018. He dropped his middle name as well," a cop said.

The passenger confessed that his father, Jitendra Kumar Das, a Bangladeshi national, also held an Indian passport and had entered India in 1995 to work as a labourer. He had already left for Bangladesh two days ago.

