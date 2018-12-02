Bangalore Development Authority to take more citizen services online soon

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a huge relief to people who are forced to visit different Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) offices across the city to get their building plans sanctioned or certificates for their flats or sites, they can soon apply for the same online. The civic body is set to go online from the coming year.

This follows a directive issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar during a recent coordination committee meeting with top officials. The state’s e-governance department is implementing this system at its own cost.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior BDA official said it would make the system more transparent. “With no physical forms to be filled up, people can file their applications online and they will get their certificates online as well. We are set to go 90% online. If physical documents are specifically requested for, then they would be issued,” he said.

All departments of the BDA are gearing up to ensure a smooth transition. “Beginning November 28, a total of 308 BDA staff, including caseworkers, superintendents and officers, were put through a training programme to facilitate the transition,” he said. The BDA’s head office is at Palace Guttahalli and it has four sub-divisional offices spread in North, South, East and West of Bengaluru. From the BDA’s point of view, going paperless will help it save enormously on stationery across all its offices, he added.

“The documents of the public would be available online on a special dashboard and can be viewed only by senior officers. Since they can access them anywhere, they can sanction permissions quickly. As on date, huge files need to be physically carried wherever the sanctioning official is and the physical signature needs to be obtained,” the official said. Tenders have recently been floated to obtain 50 computers to facilitate the transition.

BDA introduced a system of filing property tax online from this financial year with physical filing also permitted. “However, nearly 15,000 out of 79,332 property owners chose to make use of the online system to file them. From the next financial year, only online payment will be permitted,” he said.

Possession certificate now online

BDA has also started the process of providing possession certificates to property owners online now. This certificate is handed over to the property owner after full payment for the site or flat is made. “One cannot occupy a property without this certificate. It is also required to obtain the khata document from BDA. Even the khata will be issued online in future,” the official said.