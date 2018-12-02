Home Cities Bengaluru

CCB plans to hand over constable exam paper leak case to CID soon

Police are yet to arrest Basavaraj, another prime accused in the case.

Published: 02nd December 2018 10:37 AM

(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is mulling on transferring the constable exam question paper leak case from the Central Crime Branch to CID. Confirming this, a senior official from CCB said that though the investigation is ongoing in the right track, it will be better to hand over the case to CID as they have dealt with the accused and are aware of his modus operandi in previous cases.

“The government might take a decision in this regard not because the case is not going on the right track but because Shivakumariah is a habitual offender. The CID has dealt with him earlier too, which makes it easier for them to investigate,” a senior official said.

According to the investigating officers, there are many higher officials, including IAS and IPS officers, who have allegedly taken money to help Shivakumaraiah get access to the constable exam question paper. Police added that he is a “tough nut to crack”. “Though we have got a sea of information regarding his modus operandi and how many officials are involved in this crime, Shivakumaraiah is definitely a seasoned criminal and a tough nut to crack. Due to his age issues, we are finding it difficult to conduct continuous interrogations too,” an investigating officer said.

Police are yet to arrest Basavaraj, another prime accused in the case. Shivakumaraiah was earlier arrested in a PU II question paper scam in 2016. He was allegedly the mastermind. He is a resident of Nandini Layout and a native of Tumakuru. CID had booked him under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) in the PU paper leak scam. 

